Are Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) were traded, and its beta was 2.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.88, and it changed around $4.27 or 25.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $438.90M. ARCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.00, offering almost -211.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.95% since then. We note from Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 656.05K.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ARCT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.88 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

Instantly ARCT has showed a green trend with a performance of 25.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.89 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.58% year-to-date, but still up 16.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) is 4.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARCT is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $140.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -570.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 61.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.66 percent over the past six months and at a 13.95% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 147.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. to make $7.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2 million and $21.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -64.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -58.50%.

ARCT Dividends

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 08 and August 12.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.90% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, and 78.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.75%. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock is held by 207 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.24% of the shares, which is about 3.76 million shares worth $101.42 million.

State Street Corporation, with 12.18% or 3.22 million shares worth $86.76 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.37 million shares worth $63.78 million, making up 8.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $45.8 million, which represents about 7.23% of the total shares outstanding.