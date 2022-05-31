Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 3.24 million shares of the Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.27, and it changed around $0.65 or 11.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $193.62M. APYX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.50, offering almost -179.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.99% since then. We note from Apyx Medical Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 589.53K.

Apyx Medical Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APYX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Apyx Medical Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) trade information

Instantly APYX has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.40 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.09% year-to-date, but still up 78.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) is 55.20% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APYX is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -155.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) estimates and forecasts

Apyx Medical Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.64 percent over the past six months and at a -31.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -41.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Apyx Medical Corporation to make $13.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.86 million and $10.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.00%. Apyx Medical Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 2.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

APYX Dividends

Apyx Medical Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.89% of Apyx Medical Corporation shares, and 54.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.27%. Apyx Medical Corporation stock is held by 85 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.87% of the shares, which is about 3.4 million shares worth $43.57 million.

Archon Capital Management LLC, with 6.37% or 2.19 million shares worth $28.13 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.95 million shares worth $12.11 million, making up 2.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.72 million shares worth around $8.26 million, which represents about 2.09% of the total shares outstanding.