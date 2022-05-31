AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.80, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.71M. AGRI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.45, offering almost -201.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.0% since then. We note from AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 12.46 million.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AGRI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Instantly AGRI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.38 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.62% year-to-date, but still down -4.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) is 46.60% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGRI is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -78.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) estimates and forecasts

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.15 percent over the past six months and at a 68.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.60%.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.26% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares, and 4.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.95%. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.14% of the shares, which is about 21866.0 shares worth $45481.0.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.13% or 19538.0 shares worth $40639.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 17646.0 shares worth $26116.0, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares.