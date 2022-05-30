Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.63 million shares of the Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $343.53, and it changed around $11.06 or 3.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.46B. ZBRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $615.00, offering almost -79.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $309.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.05% since then. We note from Zebra Technologies Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 453.51K.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) trade information

Instantly ZBRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 343.53 on Friday, 05/27/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.28% year-to-date, but still up 5.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is -10.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.02 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) estimates and forecasts

Zebra Technologies Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.85 percent over the past six months and at a 2.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.45 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Zebra Technologies Corporation to make $1.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.38 billion and $1.44 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.00%. Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 66.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

ZBRA Dividends

Zebra Technologies Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 05.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of Zebra Technologies Corporation shares, and 89.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.43%. Zebra Technologies Corporation stock is held by 1,170 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.30% of the shares, which is about 5.94 million shares worth $2.46 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.83% or 5.69 million shares worth $2.35 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.52 million shares worth $904.27 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $719.25 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.