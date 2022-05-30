You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE: MSM).

In the last trading session, 0.39 million shares of the MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $85.23, and it changed around $1.3 or 1.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.69B. MSM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $95.95, offering almost -12.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $74.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.94% since then. We note from MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 469.62K.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended MSM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.74 for the current quarter.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM) trade information

Instantly MSM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 85.39 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.39% year-to-date, but still up 4.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $102.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MSM is forecast to be at a low of $93.00 and a high of $115.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) estimates and forecasts

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.67 percent over the past six months and at a 25.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 39.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $960.83 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. to make $988.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.50%. MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -14.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.12% per year for the next five years.

MSM Dividends

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 05 and April 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.30 per year.

MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.98% of MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. shares, and 92.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.34%. MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. stock is held by 484 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.62% of the shares, which is about 5.48 million shares worth $467.02 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.05% or 4.27 million shares worth $358.91 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Century Mid Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.51 million shares worth $126.92 million, making up 3.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $106.32 million, which represents about 2.76% of the total shares outstanding.