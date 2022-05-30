You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR).

In the last trading session, 0.61 million shares of the Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were traded, and its beta was 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $180.03, and it changed around $5.36 or 3.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.45B. EXR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $228.84, offering almost -27.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $145.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.92% since then. We note from Extra Space Storage Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 746.74K.

Extra Space Storage Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended EXR as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Extra Space Storage Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) trade information

Instantly EXR has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 180.95 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.60% year-to-date, but still up 5.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) is -13.46% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $216.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXR is forecast to be at a low of $156.00 and a high of $246.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) estimates and forecasts

Extra Space Storage Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.44 percent over the past six months and at a 17.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $387.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. to make $395.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $321.5 million and $351.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.30%. Extra Space Storage Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 66.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.00% per year for the next five years.

EXR Dividends

Extra Space Storage Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.33 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.33% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.21 per year.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.51% of Extra Space Storage Inc. shares, and 96.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.07%. Extra Space Storage Inc. stock is held by 980 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 16.33% of the shares, which is about 21.93 million shares worth $4.97 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.85% or 14.57 million shares worth $3.0 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 6.39 million shares worth $1.27 billion, making up 4.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.8 million shares worth around $862.69 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.