Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 0.53 million shares of the Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) were traded, and its beta was 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $214.84, and it changed around $6.73 or 3.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.20B. WTW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $264.02, offering almost -22.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $192.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.17% since then. We note from Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 861.61K.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) trade information

Instantly WTW has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 214.88 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.54% year-to-date, but still up 8.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) is -6.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $245.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WTW is forecast to be at a low of $222.00 and a high of $300.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) estimates and forecasts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.18 percent over the past six months and at a 17.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.94 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company to make $1.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company earnings are expected to increase by 170.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.36% per year for the next five years.

WTW Dividends

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.53 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.28. It is important to note, however, that the 1.53% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.73% of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company shares, and 99.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.74%. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company stock is held by 856 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.71% of the shares, which is about 13.06 million shares worth $3.08 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.22% or 10.28 million shares worth $2.43 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.54 million shares worth $841.05 million, making up 3.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.82 million shares worth around $669.19 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.