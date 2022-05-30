Why Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE: SUI) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.47 million shares of the Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) were traded, and its beta was 0.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $166.17, and it changed around $5.46 or 3.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.54B. SUI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $211.79, offering almost -27.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $151.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.82% since then. We note from Sun Communities Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 693.69K.

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) trade information

Instantly SUI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 166.65 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.86% year-to-date, but still up 5.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is -9.36% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) estimates and forecasts

Sun Communities Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.65 percent over the past six months and at a 12.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $726.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Sun Communities Inc. to make $842.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $603.86 million and $684.29 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 66.00%. Sun Communities Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 144.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.00% per year for the next five years.

SUI Dividends

Sun Communities Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.52. It is important to note, however, that the 2.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.33 per year.

Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.45% of Sun Communities Inc. shares, and 96.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.29%. Sun Communities Inc. stock is held by 802 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.64% of the shares, which is about 16.59 million shares worth $3.48 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.32% or 10.12 million shares worth $1.77 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 5.53 million shares worth $1.05 billion, making up 4.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.39 million shares worth around $712.78 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.