Why Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.47 million shares of the Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $272.72, and it changed around $4.71 or 1.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.41B. PH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $340.00, offering almost -24.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $253.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.11% since then. We note from Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 746.75K.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PH as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Parker-Hannifin Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $4.69 for the current quarter.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) trade information

Instantly PH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 273.39 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.27% year-to-date, but still up 5.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) is -1.32% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $356.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PH is forecast to be at a low of $260.00 and a high of $501.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) estimates and forecasts

Parker-Hannifin Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.92 percent over the past six months and at a 21.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Corporation to make $3.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.80%. Parker-Hannifin Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 44.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.62% per year for the next five years.

PH Dividends

Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was 5.32. It is important to note, however, that the 1.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.60 per year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.41% of Parker-Hannifin Corporation shares, and 83.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.42%. Parker-Hannifin Corporation stock is held by 1,326 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.52% of the shares, which is about 9.66 million shares worth $3.07 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.52% or 8.37 million shares worth $2.38 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.65 million shares worth $1.16 billion, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 2.73 million shares worth around $869.77 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.