Why Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX: IMO) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.62 million shares of the Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.91, and it changed around $1.81 or 3.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.02B. IMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.31, offering almost 1.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.18% since then. We note from Imperial Oil Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 614.20K.

Imperial Oil Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended IMO as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Imperial Oil Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter.

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO) trade information

Instantly IMO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 56.43 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 54.88% year-to-date, but still up 7.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO) is 11.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.73, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMO is forecast to be at a low of $46.75 and a high of $63.71. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) estimates and forecasts

Imperial Oil Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 70.15 percent over the past six months and at a 151.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 99.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.8 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Imperial Oil Limited to make $7.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.37 billion and $7.07 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.40%. Imperial Oil Limited earnings are expected to increase by 237.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 21.00% per year for the next five years.

IMO Dividends

Imperial Oil Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 28 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.36. It is important to note, however, that the 2.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 70.55% of Imperial Oil Limited shares, and 22.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.23%. Imperial Oil Limited stock is held by 418 institutions, with First Eagle Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.69% of the shares, which is about 24.67 million shares worth $1.19 billion.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, with 3.59% or 24.0 million shares worth $866.28 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Global Fund and Artisan International Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 10.9 million shares worth $445.88 million, making up 1.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund held roughly 9.48 million shares worth around $342.17 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.