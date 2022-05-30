Why Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.52 million shares of the Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were traded, and its beta was 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $461.21, and it changed around $8.99 or 1.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.20B. HUM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $472.68, offering almost -2.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $351.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.85% since then. We note from Humana Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 899.47K.

Humana Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended HUM as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Humana Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $7.66 for the current quarter.

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) trade information

Instantly HUM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 461.87 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.57% year-to-date, but still up 4.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) is 0.48% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $508.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUM is forecast to be at a low of $450.00 and a high of $578.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -25.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Humana Inc. (HUM) estimates and forecasts

Humana Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.64 percent over the past six months and at a 19.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Humana Inc. to make $22.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.52 billion and $20.87 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.00%. Humana Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -10.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.01% per year for the next five years.

HUM Dividends

Humana Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.68 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.15. It is important to note, however, that the 0.68% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.64 per year.

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of Humana Inc. shares, and 97.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.99%. Humana Inc. stock is held by 1,332 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.29% of the shares, which is about 11.75 million shares worth $5.11 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 8.31% or 10.51 million shares worth $4.87 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.65 million shares worth $1.69 billion, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 3.3 million shares worth around $1.3 billion, which represents about 2.61% of the total shares outstanding.