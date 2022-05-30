WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 0.33 million shares of the WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were traded, and its beta was 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $126.80, and it changed around $4.76 or 3.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.19B. WCC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $144.43, offering almost -13.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $93.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.03% since then. We note from WESCO International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 474.39K.

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) trade information

Instantly WCC has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 127.05 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.64% year-to-date, but still up 8.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) is -0.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $176.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WCC is forecast to be at a low of $136.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) estimates and forecasts

WESCO International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.49 percent over the past six months and at a 42.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 43.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect WESCO International Inc. to make $5.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.35 billion and $4.73 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.10%. WESCO International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 419.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

WCC Dividends

WESCO International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.99% of WESCO International Inc. shares, and 95.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.53%. WESCO International Inc. stock is held by 466 institutions, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.24% of the shares, which is about 5.7 million shares worth $750.06 million.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P., with 11.24% or 5.7 million shares worth $750.06 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.44 million shares worth $188.95 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $167.0 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.