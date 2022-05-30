Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 0.41 million shares of the Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $335.06, and it changed around $15.17 or 4.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.27B. WAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $428.22, offering almost -27.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $288.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.95% since then. We note from Waters Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 405.77K.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) trade information

Instantly WAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 335.24 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.08% year-to-date, but still up 5.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) is 9.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $346.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WAT is forecast to be at a low of $315.00 and a high of $375.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -11.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Waters Corporation (WAT) estimates and forecasts

Waters Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.00 percent over the past six months and at a 7.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $705.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Waters Corporation to make $685.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.80%. Waters Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 33.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.30% per year for the next five years.

WAT Dividends

Waters Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 04.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of Waters Corporation shares, and 90.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.21%. Waters Corporation stock is held by 1,039 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.05% of the shares, which is about 6.66 million shares worth $2.48 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.02% or 6.66 million shares worth $2.48 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.73 million shares worth $646.31 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.38 million shares worth around $514.26 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.