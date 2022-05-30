Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Share Price Might Move Up By 7.30%

In the last trading session, 0.38 million shares of the Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.58, and it changed around $0.41 or 4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.46B. WBX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.50, offering almost -159.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.19% since then. We note from Wallbox N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 292.61K.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) trade information

Instantly WBX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.68 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.25% year-to-date, but still up 9.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) is -11.17% up in the 30-day period.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 141.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Wallbox N.V. to make $43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

WBX Dividends

Wallbox N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 74.88% of Wallbox N.V. shares, and 11.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.83%. Wallbox N.V. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Janus Henderson Group PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.05% of the shares, which is about 2.84 million shares worth $46.35 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 2.05% or 2.84 million shares worth $46.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.66 million shares worth $43.52 million, making up 1.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $14.74 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.