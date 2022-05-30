Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.38 million shares of the Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.26, and it changed around $0.38 or 4.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.75B. SEAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.35, offering almost -54.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.19% since then. We note from Vivid Seats Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 517.80K.

Vivid Seats Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SEAT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vivid Seats Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) trade information

Instantly SEAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.47 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.89% year-to-date, but still up 18.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) is -8.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEAT is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -148.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) estimates and forecasts

Vivid Seats Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.72 percent over the past six months and at a 450.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $125.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Vivid Seats Inc. to make $131.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $115.5 million and $139.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.00%.

SEAT Dividends

Vivid Seats Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.48% of Vivid Seats Inc. shares, and 98.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.88%. Vivid Seats Inc. stock is held by 69 institutions, with SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 65.69% of the shares, which is about 52.06 million shares worth $566.38 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.18% or 4.11 million shares worth $44.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS New Discovery Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 2.26 million shares worth $26.4 million, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.53 million shares worth around $16.61 million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.