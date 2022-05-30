Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.78 million shares of the Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.77, and it changed around $5.22 or 14.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.72B. VSAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.76, offering almost -64.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.09% since then. We note from Viasat Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 429.47K.

Viasat Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended VSAT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Viasat Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) trade information

Instantly VSAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.79 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.22% year-to-date, but still up 3.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) is 11.21% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VSAT is forecast to be at a low of $49.00 and a high of $145.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -247.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) estimates and forecasts

Viasat Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.47 percent over the past six months and at a 42.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -141.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -60.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $724.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Viasat Inc. to make $726.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $595.78 million and $643.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.00%. Viasat Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 88.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 24.60% per year for the next five years.

VSAT Dividends

Viasat Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.15% of Viasat Inc. shares, and 84.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.94%. Viasat Inc. stock is held by 310 institutions, with Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 21.90% of the shares, which is about 16.29 million shares worth $725.51 million.

Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC, with 21.90% or 16.29 million shares worth $725.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.04 million shares worth $89.74 million, making up 2.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.99 million shares worth around $88.59 million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.