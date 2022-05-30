Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 0.63 million shares of the Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.07, and it changed around $0.35 or 2.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.46B. VRRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.13, offering almost -12.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.97% since then. We note from Verra Mobility Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 937.05K.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) trade information

Instantly VRRM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.19 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.15% year-to-date, but still up 3.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) is 11.75% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRRM is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) estimates and forecasts

Verra Mobility Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.13 percent over the past six months and at a 32.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $177.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Verra Mobility Corporation to make $189.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $128.66 million and $154.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 133.00%. Verra Mobility Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 993.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.80% per year for the next five years.

VRRM Dividends

Verra Mobility Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.89% of Verra Mobility Corporation shares, and 102.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.41%. Verra Mobility Corporation stock is held by 282 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.85% of the shares, which is about 13.82 million shares worth $213.29 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.85% or 13.82 million shares worth $213.29 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.2 million shares worth $64.8 million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.73 million shares worth around $57.53 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.