Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 0.64 million shares of the Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $178.65, and it changed around $4.94 or 2.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.43B. VRSK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $231.57, offering almost -29.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $164.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.66% since then. We note from Verisk Analytics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Verisk Analytics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended VRSK as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Verisk Analytics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) trade information

Instantly VRSK has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 178.87 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.89% year-to-date, but still up 5.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) is -16.00% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $204.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRSK is forecast to be at a low of $165.00 and a high of $230.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) estimates and forecasts

Verisk Analytics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.88 percent over the past six months and at a 7.34% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $749.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Verisk Analytics Inc. to make $761.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.10%. Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -5.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.20% per year for the next five years.

VRSK Dividends

Verisk Analytics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.86% of Verisk Analytics Inc. shares, and 94.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.03%. Verisk Analytics Inc. stock is held by 1,183 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.78% of the shares, which is about 17.02 million shares worth $3.89 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.78% or 17.02 million shares worth $3.89 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.58 million shares worth $1.05 billion, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.64 million shares worth around $833.54 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.