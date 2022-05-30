VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -19.1%

In the last trading session, 0.51 million shares of the VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $176.32, and it changed around $3.61 or 2.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.92B. VRSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $257.03, offering almost -45.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $159.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.43% since then. We note from VeriSign Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 768.44K.

VeriSign Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended VRSN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VeriSign Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.52 for the current quarter.

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) trade information

Instantly VRSN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 176.70 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.53% year-to-date, but still up 6.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) is -15.40% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $210.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRSN is forecast to be at a low of $210.00 and a high of $210.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -19.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) estimates and forecasts

VeriSign Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.84 percent over the past six months and at a 7.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $348.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect VeriSign Inc. to make $357.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.40%. VeriSign Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -1.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

VRSN Dividends

VeriSign Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 20 and April 25.

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.97% of VeriSign Inc. shares, and 95.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.99%. VeriSign Inc. stock is held by 939 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.70% of the shares, which is about 12.82 million shares worth $3.25 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc, with 11.70% or 12.82 million shares worth $3.25 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.68 million shares worth $680.93 million, making up 2.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.13 million shares worth around $541.9 million, which represents about 1.95% of the total shares outstanding.