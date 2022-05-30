Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE: VRE) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 0.61 million shares of the Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE:VRE) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.28, and it changed around $0.49 or 3.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.44B. VRE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.90, offering almost -22.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.5% since then. We note from Veris Residential Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 542.09K.

Veris Residential Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended VRE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Veris Residential Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE:VRE) trade information

Instantly VRE has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.38 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.43% year-to-date, but still up 12.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE:VRE) is -1.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRE is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) estimates and forecasts

Veris Residential Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.13 percent over the past six months and at a -10.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 90.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $80.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Veris Residential Inc. to make $81.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.50%.

VRE Dividends

Veris Residential Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Veris Residential Inc. (NYSE:VRE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.21% of Veris Residential Inc. shares, and 96.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.99%. Veris Residential Inc. stock is held by 275 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 16.83% of the shares, which is about 15.3 million shares worth $281.26 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 16.34% or 14.88 million shares worth $258.72 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 5.63 million shares worth $92.87 million, making up 6.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 3.47 million shares worth around $57.32 million, which represents about 3.82% of the total shares outstanding.