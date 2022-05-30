United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 0.54 million shares of the United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) were traded, and its beta was 0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $235.83, and it changed around $11.05 or 4.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.18B. UTHR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $229.82, offering almost 2.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $158.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.84% since then. We note from United Therapeutics Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 478.88K.

United Therapeutics Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended UTHR as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. United Therapeutics Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $4.04 for the current quarter.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) trade information

Instantly UTHR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 236.06 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.14% year-to-date, but still up 25.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) is 31.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $242.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UTHR is forecast to be at a low of $140.00 and a high of $300.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) estimates and forecasts

United Therapeutics Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.79 percent over the past six months and at a 71.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $453.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect United Therapeutics Corporation to make $476.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $446.5 million and $444.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.00%. United Therapeutics Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -12.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.90% per year for the next five years.

UTHR Dividends

United Therapeutics Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.73% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares, and 97.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.83%. United Therapeutics Corporation stock is held by 599 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.44% of the shares, which is about 4.28 million shares worth $767.35 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.39% or 4.24 million shares worth $916.0 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 1.38 million shares worth $228.53 million, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $276.38 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.