United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 0.61 million shares of the United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) were traded, and its beta was 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $297.46, and it changed around $12.62 or 4.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.40B. URI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $414.99, offering almost -39.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $262.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.67% since then. We note from United Rentals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 764.25K.

United Rentals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended URI as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. United Rentals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $6.45 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) trade information

Instantly URI has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 297.63 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.48% year-to-date, but still up 10.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) is -6.61% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $415.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that URI is forecast to be at a low of $300.00 and a high of $717.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -141.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) estimates and forecasts

United Rentals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.88 percent over the past six months and at a 34.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.7 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect United Rentals Inc. to make $2.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.26 billion and $2.6 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.20%. United Rentals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 56.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 22.95% per year for the next five years.

URI Dividends

United Rentals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of United Rentals Inc. shares, and 93.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.92%. United Rentals Inc. stock is held by 1,264 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.16% of the shares, which is about 7.99 million shares worth $2.66 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.16% or 7.99 million shares worth $2.66 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.06 million shares worth $683.51 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.64 million shares worth around $543.96 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.