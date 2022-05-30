United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.31 million shares of the United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.80, and it changed around $0.82 or 1.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.45B. UNFI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.89, offering almost -35.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.48% since then. We note from United Natural Foods Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 560.27K.

United Natural Foods Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended UNFI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. United Natural Foods Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) trade information

Instantly UNFI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.32 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.80% year-to-date, but still up 12.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) is -4.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UNFI is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $66.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) estimates and forecasts

United Natural Foods Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.58 percent over the past six months and at a 5.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect United Natural Foods Inc. to make $7.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.60%. United Natural Foods Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 143.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 6.39% per year for the next five years.

UNFI Dividends

United Natural Foods Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 14.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.10% of United Natural Foods Inc. shares, and 88.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.64%. United Natural Foods Inc. stock is held by 405 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.54% of the shares, which is about 9.06 million shares worth $374.47 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 15.13% or 8.82 million shares worth $432.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.96 million shares worth $153.7 million, making up 6.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $80.91 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.