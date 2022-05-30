Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 0.6 million shares of the Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) were traded, and its beta was 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.29, and it changed around $0.74 or 6.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $781.15M. UIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.60, offering almost -132.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.12% since then. We note from Unisys Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 382.30K.

Unisys Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UIS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Unisys Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) trade information

Instantly UIS has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.32 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.25% year-to-date, but still up 5.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) is -16.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UIS is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $44.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -258.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -103.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -88.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 690.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $501.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Unisys Corporation to make $582.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.90%. Unisys Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -33.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.00% per year for the next five years.

UIS Dividends

Unisys Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.88% of Unisys Corporation shares, and 94.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.58%. Unisys Corporation stock is held by 278 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.91% of the shares, which is about 10.76 million shares worth $232.48 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 15.84% or 10.71 million shares worth $220.37 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.72 million shares worth $86.18 million, making up 6.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held roughly 3.34 million shares worth around $71.42 million, which represents about 4.94% of the total shares outstanding.