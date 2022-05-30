Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 0.54 million shares of the Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) were traded, and its beta was 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.00, and it changed around -$0.04 or -1.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.65B. TKC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.00, offering almost -66.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.0% since then. We note from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 419.05K.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended TKC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) trade information

Instantly TKC has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.10 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.43% year-to-date, but still down -0.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) is -19.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.87, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TKC is forecast to be at a low of $2.26 and a high of $5.28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -76.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) estimates and forecasts

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.79 percent over the past six months and at a -5.97% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.30%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $789.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. to make $875.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.60%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. earnings are expected to increase by 18.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 31.00% per year for the next five years.

TKC Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 15.10 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.45. It is important to note, however, that the 15.10% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares, and 3.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.74%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock is held by 117 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.16% of the shares, which is about 10.18 million shares worth $36.54 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.16% or 10.18 million shares worth $36.54 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 4.45 million shares worth $15.75 million, making up 0.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $2.18 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.