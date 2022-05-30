TransAlta Corporation’s (NYSE: TAC) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 0.54 million shares of the TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.48, and it changed around $0.18 or 1.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.06B. TAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.13, offering almost -5.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.78% since then. We note from TransAlta Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 263.11K.

TransAlta Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended TAC as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TransAlta Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) trade information

Instantly TAC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.64 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.24% year-to-date, but still up 1.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) is 5.61% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TAC is forecast to be at a low of $10.89 and a high of $13.87. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) estimates and forecasts

TransAlta Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.24 percent over the past six months and at a 178.26% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $346.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect TransAlta Corporation to make $383.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -48.50%.

TAC Dividends

TransAlta Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.36 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 1.36% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.88 per year.

TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of TransAlta Corporation shares, and 72.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.31%. TransAlta Corporation stock is held by 169 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.95% of the shares, which is about 43.16 million shares worth $479.97 million.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc., with 13.09% or 35.43 million shares worth $393.93 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.27 million shares worth $46.4 million, making up 1.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 3.17 million shares worth around $34.46 million, which represents about 1.17% of the total shares outstanding.