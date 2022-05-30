ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.82 million shares of the ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.42, and it changed around -$0.09 or -2.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $446.69M. TDUP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.86, offering almost -620.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.67% since then. We note from ThredUp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 927.61K.

ThredUp Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended TDUP as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ThredUp Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Instantly TDUP has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.68 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.36% year-to-date, but still up 0.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) is -37.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TDUP is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -307.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -81.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

ThredUp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.83 percent over the past six months and at a -1.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $76.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect ThredUp Inc. to make $81.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.31% of ThredUp Inc. shares, and 97.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.82%. ThredUp Inc. stock is held by 144 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 13.38% of the shares, which is about 7.84 million shares worth $99.99 million.

FMR, LLC, with 13.36% or 7.84 million shares worth $99.99 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Artisan Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.56 million shares worth $45.46 million, making up 6.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Small Cap Fund held roughly 2.19 million shares worth around $27.97 million, which represents about 3.74% of the total shares outstanding.