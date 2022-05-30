The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 0.29 million shares of the The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.01, and it changed around $1.27 or 3.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.99B. SMPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.77, offering almost -11.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.68% since then. We note from The Simply Good Foods Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 680.40K.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) trade information

Instantly SMPL has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.02 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.35% year-to-date, but still up 8.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) is -2.68% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMPL is forecast to be at a low of $41.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -21.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) estimates and forecasts

The Simply Good Foods Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.12 percent over the past six months and at a 18.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -18.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $294.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company to make $280.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.20%. The Simply Good Foods Company earnings are expected to increase by -37.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.29% per year for the next five years.

SMPL Dividends

The Simply Good Foods Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 05 and April 11.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.20% of The Simply Good Foods Company shares, and 89.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.83%. The Simply Good Foods Company stock is held by 321 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.91% of the shares, which is about 12.96 million shares worth $491.88 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.23% or 9.27 million shares worth $385.3 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 7.02 million shares worth $292.01 million, making up 7.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 5.93 million shares worth around $208.99 million, which represents about 5.91% of the total shares outstanding.