Terreno Realty Corporation’s (TRNO): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 0.59 million shares of the Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.97, and it changed around $1.47 or 2.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.57B. TRNO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.00, offering almost -38.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $58.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.37% since then. We note from Terreno Realty Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 403.47K.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) trade information

Instantly TRNO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 62.17 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.34% year-to-date, but still up 3.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) is -20.10% up in the 30-day period.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) estimates and forecasts

Terreno Realty Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.18 percent over the past six months and at a 14.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $64.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Terreno Realty Corporation to make $66.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $53.3 million and $54.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.80%. Terreno Realty Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 5.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

TRNO Dividends

Terreno Realty Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 06 and October 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.36. It is important to note, however, that the 2.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.04 per year.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.43% of Terreno Realty Corporation shares, and 101.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.03%. Terreno Realty Corporation stock is held by 396 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.06% of the shares, which is about 10.61 million shares worth $905.18 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 14.05% or 10.61 million shares worth $905.18 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 3.37 million shares worth $251.63 million, making up 4.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.13 million shares worth around $181.49 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.