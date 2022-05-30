Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 0.7 million shares of the Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.19, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.59B. TTM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.38, offering almost -25.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.44% since then. We note from Tata Motors Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 970.86K.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) trade information

Instantly TTM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.27 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.15% year-to-date, but still up 5.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) is -0.91% up in the 30-day period.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) estimates and forecasts

Tata Motors Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.15 percent over the past six months and at a 139.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.23%.

TTM Dividends

Tata Motors Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Tata Motors Limited shares, and 4.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.78%. Tata Motors Limited stock is held by 248 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.62% of the shares, which is about 4.15 million shares worth $115.87 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 0.62% or 4.15 million shares worth $115.87 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Thornburg Developing World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.96 million shares worth $32.48 million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Thornburg Developing World Fund held roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $20.88 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.