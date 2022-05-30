Stock Performance And Outlook Of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS)

In the last trading session, 0.31 million shares of the NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) were traded, and its beta was 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.03, and it changed around $0.5 or 3.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.71B. NS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.73, offering almost -29.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.71% since then. We note from NuStar Energy L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 799.11K.

NuStar Energy L.P. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended NS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NuStar Energy L.P. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) trade information

Instantly NS has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.05 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.94% year-to-date, but still up 5.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) is 3.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NS is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) estimates and forecasts

NuStar Energy L.P. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.95 percent over the past six months and at a 30.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 32.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 125.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $417.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. to make $428.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $427.09 million and $378.58 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.70%. NuStar Energy L.P. earnings are expected to increase by 68.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 40.20% per year for the next five years.

NS Dividends

NuStar Energy L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.98 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 9.98% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.70% of NuStar Energy L.P. shares, and 57.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.62%. NuStar Energy L.P. stock is held by 168 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.47% of the shares, which is about 15.95 million shares worth $230.06 million.

Alps Advisors Inc., with 13.67% or 15.08 million shares worth $217.41 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 13.81 million shares worth $220.34 million, making up 12.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held roughly 10.29 million shares worth around $164.28 million, which represents about 9.33% of the total shares outstanding.