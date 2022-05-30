Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 0.54 million shares of the Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $64.34, and it changed around $0.86 or 1.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.77B. SF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $83.28, offering almost -29.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $57.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.23% since then. We note from Stifel Financial Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 643.23K.

Stifel Financial Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SF as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Stifel Financial Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.74 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) trade information

Instantly SF has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 64.47 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.63% year-to-date, but still up 7.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) is -2.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $94.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SF is forecast to be at a low of $80.00 and a high of $109.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.19 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Stifel Financial Corp. to make $1.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 58.40%. Stifel Financial Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 60.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.18% per year for the next five years.

SF Dividends

Stifel Financial Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and August 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.04% of Stifel Financial Corp. shares, and 85.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.57%. Stifel Financial Corp. stock is held by 502 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.96% of the shares, which is about 11.68 million shares worth $793.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.37% or 9.98 million shares worth $677.93 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amcap Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 4.29 million shares worth $315.17 million, making up 4.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.97 million shares worth around $201.4 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.