Steelcase Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of SCS Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.61 million shares of the Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.34, and it changed around $0.17 or 1.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.37B. SCS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.84, offering almost -28.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.61% since then. We note from Steelcase Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 783.80K.

Steelcase Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SCS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Steelcase Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) trade information

Instantly SCS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.38 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.29% year-to-date, but still up 4.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) is 1.65% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SCS is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $690.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Steelcase Inc. to make $873.14 million in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -49.40%. Steelcase Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -84.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

SCS Dividends

Steelcase Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.70 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.58. It is important to note, however, that the 4.70% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.60 per year.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.40% of Steelcase Inc. shares, and 92.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.95%. Steelcase Inc. stock is held by 296 institutions, with Pzena Investment Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.01% of the shares, which is about 7.94 million shares worth $94.87 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.01% or 7.93 million shares worth $94.79 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Harbor Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.35 million shares worth $29.02 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $26.22 million, which represents about 2.54% of the total shares outstanding.