Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 0.49 million shares of the Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.78, and it changed around $0.98 or 1.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.17B. SEE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $70.72, offering almost -10.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $53.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.54% since then. We note from Sealed Air Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 860.53K.

Sealed Air Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended SEE as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sealed Air Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) trade information

Instantly SEE has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 63.80 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.47% year-to-date, but still up 6.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) is -3.54% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEE is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $83.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) estimates and forecasts

Sealed Air Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.00 percent over the past six months and at a 16.90% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Sealed Air Corporation to make $1.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.28 billion and $1.41 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.90%. Sealed Air Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 3.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.07% per year for the next five years.

SEE Dividends

Sealed Air Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.25 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 1.25% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.51 per year.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.46% of Sealed Air Corporation shares, and 95.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.21%. Sealed Air Corporation stock is held by 751 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.70% of the shares, which is about 20.01 million shares worth $1.34 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 11.22% or 16.39 million shares worth $1.11 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.34 million shares worth $360.58 million, making up 3.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.21 million shares worth around $284.02 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.