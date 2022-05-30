Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 0.45 million shares of the Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) were traded, and its beta was 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.48, and it changed around $0.39 or 2.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.12B. SA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.22, offering almost -53.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.32% since then. We note from Seabridge Gold Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 395.79K.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) trade information

Instantly SA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.60 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.19% year-to-date, but still up 2.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) is -19.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.19 day(s).

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) estimates and forecasts

Seabridge Gold Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.35 percent over the past six months and at a -92.31% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.60% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.80%.

SA Dividends

Seabridge Gold Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.40% of Seabridge Gold Inc. shares, and 37.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.71%. Seabridge Gold Inc. stock is held by 189 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.68% of the shares, which is about 3.75 million shares worth $69.38 million.

Kopernik Global Investors, LLC, with 2.86% or 2.3 million shares worth $42.48 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 3.32 million shares worth $57.51 million, making up 4.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund held roughly 2.76 million shares worth around $44.37 million, which represents about 3.45% of the total shares outstanding.