Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 0.41 million shares of the Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.91, and it changed around $0.96 or 2.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.61B. SANM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.26, offering almost -0.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.15% since then. We note from Sanmina Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 441.47K.

Sanmina Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SANM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Sanmina Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) trade information

Instantly SANM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.98 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.91% year-to-date, but still up 6.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) is 5.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SANM is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) estimates and forecasts

Sanmina Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.16 percent over the past six months and at a 13.60% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.88 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sanmina Corporation to make $1.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.00%. Sanmina Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 103.20% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.50% per year for the next five years.

SANM Dividends

Sanmina Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.62% of Sanmina Corporation shares, and 98.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.51%. Sanmina Corporation stock is held by 368 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.65% of the shares, which is about 10.13 million shares worth $409.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.40% or 6.94 million shares worth $287.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 4.53 million shares worth $171.26 million, making up 7.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd held roughly 1.79 million shares worth around $72.15 million, which represents about 2.93% of the total shares outstanding.