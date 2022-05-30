Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE: RHP) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 0.42 million shares of the Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $89.93, and it changed around $3.09 or 3.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.79B. RHP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $101.19, offering almost -12.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $71.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.02% since then. We note from Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 425.55K.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RHP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) trade information

Instantly RHP has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 89.96 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.21% year-to-date, but still up 8.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is -7.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RHP is forecast to be at a low of $85.00 and a high of $116.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) estimates and forecasts

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.37 percent over the past six months and at a 528.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 161.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 493.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 67.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $403.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. to make $406.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $170.86 million and $278.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 136.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 46.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.90%. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.51% per year for the next five years.

RHP Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 05.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.26% of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. shares, and 96.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.34%. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. stock is held by 417 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.95% of the shares, which is about 7.69 million shares worth $713.67 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.33% or 4.59 million shares worth $426.15 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.5 million shares worth $220.74 million, making up 4.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund held roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $144.26 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.