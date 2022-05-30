Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 0.5 million shares of the Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were traded, and its beta was 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $115.33, and it changed around $0.31 or 0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.55B. RGLD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $147.70, offering almost -28.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $92.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.22% since then. We note from Royal Gold Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 564.59K.

Royal Gold Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended RGLD as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Royal Gold Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter.

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) trade information

Instantly RGLD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 117.31 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.62% year-to-date, but still up 0.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) is -12.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $156.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RGLD is forecast to be at a low of $130.00 and a high of $175.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $156 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Royal Gold Inc. to make $163 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.30%. Royal Gold Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -54.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.60% per year for the next five years.

RGLD Dividends

Royal Gold Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.27% of Royal Gold Inc. shares, and 83.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.42%. Royal Gold Inc. stock is held by 560 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.94% of the shares, which is about 7.83 million shares worth $824.26 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.35% or 6.79 million shares worth $959.85 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.13 million shares worth $435.0 million, making up 6.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF held roughly 2.93 million shares worth around $308.37 million, which represents about 4.47% of the total shares outstanding.