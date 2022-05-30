Risk-Taking Investors May Find Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 0.86 million shares of the Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were traded, and its beta was 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $110.65, and it changed around $1.94 or 1.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.24B. EXPD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $137.80, offering almost -24.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $94.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.19% since then. We note from Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended EXPD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.08 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) trade information

Instantly EXPD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 110.89 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.60% year-to-date, but still up 4.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) is 8.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $107.38, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXPD is forecast to be at a low of $94.00 and a high of $125.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) estimates and forecasts

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.69 percent over the past six months and at a -7.74% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.69 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington Inc. to make $4.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.61 billion and $4.32 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.50%.

EXPD Dividends

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.34. It is important to note, however, that the 1.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.56% of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. shares, and 93.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.52%. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. stock is held by 1,112 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.24% of the shares, which is about 22.22 million shares worth $2.29 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.62% or 19.49 million shares worth $2.62 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.81 million shares worth $646.49 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.83 million shares worth around $514.4 million, which represents about 2.28% of the total shares outstanding.