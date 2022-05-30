Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 0.71 million shares of the Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) were traded, and its beta was 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.72, and it changed around $0.16 or 1.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.67B. RC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.78, offering almost -13.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.05% since then. We note from Ready Capital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 997.02K.

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) trade information

Instantly RC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.77 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.82% year-to-date, but still up 2.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) is -1.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.23 day(s).

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) estimates and forecasts

Ready Capital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.70 percent over the past six months and at a -9.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 61.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $81.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Ready Capital Corporation to make $82.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $47.63 million and $55 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 70.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 49.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.30%. Ready Capital Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 154.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.21% per year for the next five years.

RC Dividends

Ready Capital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 08. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 11.41 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.68. It is important to note, however, that the 11.41% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.41% of Ready Capital Corporation shares, and 60.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.20%. Ready Capital Corporation stock is held by 245 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 14.15% of the shares, which is about 11.9 million shares worth $179.24 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.37% or 4.52 million shares worth $68.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.81 million shares worth $72.46 million, making up 5.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $25.81 million, which represents about 1.96% of the total shares outstanding.