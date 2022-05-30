Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 0.53 million shares of the Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.17, and it changed around $0.71 or 4.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $627.91M. RTLR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.60, offering almost 3.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.61% since then. We note from Rattler Midstream LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 696.63K.

Rattler Midstream LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended RTLR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rattler Midstream LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) trade information

Instantly RTLR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.21 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.88% year-to-date, but still up 17.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) is 26.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.86, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RTLR is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) estimates and forecasts

Rattler Midstream LP share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 60.77 percent over the past six months and at a 12.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -73.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $106.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP to make $107.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $101.13 million and $96.57 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 92.50%. Rattler Midstream LP earnings are expected to increase by 16.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 34.67% per year for the next five years.

RTLR Dividends

Rattler Midstream LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.99 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 6.99% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.46% of Rattler Midstream LP shares, and 84.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.02%. Rattler Midstream LP stock is held by 94 institutions, with Cardinal Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.39% of the shares, which is about 3.2 million shares worth $36.41 million.

ClearBridge Investments, LLC, with 8.09% or 3.09 million shares worth $35.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Income Fund of America Inc and Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Income Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.86 million shares worth $37.18 million, making up 7.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Income Opportunities Fund held roughly 2.01 million shares worth around $22.91 million, which represents about 5.28% of the total shares outstanding.