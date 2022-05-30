Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 0.31 million shares of the Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.27, and it changed around $0.61 or 2.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.78B. PUK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.05, offering almost -63.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.86% since then. We note from Prudential plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 676.94K.

Prudential plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PUK as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Prudential plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) trade information

Instantly PUK has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.33 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.70% year-to-date, but still up 3.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) is 2.50% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PUK is forecast to be at a low of $32.13 and a high of $51.18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Prudential plc (PUK) estimates and forecasts

Prudential plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.49 percent over the past six months and at a 11.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.20%. Prudential plc earnings are expected to increase by -11.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.00% per year for the next five years.

PUK Dividends

Prudential plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 2.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.37 per year.

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Prudential plc shares, and 1.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.63%. Prudential plc stock is held by 212 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 2.42 million shares worth $71.52 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.17% or 2.3 million shares worth $79.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.45 million shares worth $15.31 million, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.