Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 0.46 million shares of the Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.37, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.29B. PRMW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.12, offering almost -40.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.72% since then. We note from Primo Water Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 836.00K.

Primo Water Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PRMW as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Primo Water Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) trade information

Instantly PRMW has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.48 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.49% year-to-date, but still up 5.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) is -4.07% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRMW is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) estimates and forecasts

Primo Water Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.84 percent over the past six months and at a 8.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $535.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Primo Water Corporation to make $563.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $504.31 million and $550.8 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.90%. Primo Water Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 98.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.78% per year for the next five years.

PRMW Dividends

Primo Water Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.95 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 1.95% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.65 per year.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.19% of Primo Water Corporation shares, and 94.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.51%. Primo Water Corporation stock is held by 305 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.56% of the shares, which is about 10.55 million shares worth $186.0 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.34% or 10.19 million shares worth $179.67 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.4 million shares worth $95.23 million, making up 3.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.33 million shares worth around $76.29 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.