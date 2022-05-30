Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE: POST): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 0.44 million shares of the Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) were traded, and its beta was 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $82.98, and it changed around $1.45 or 1.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.95B. POST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $82.99, offering almost -0.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $61.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.68% since then. We note from Post Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 672.05K.

Post Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended POST as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Post Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter.

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) trade information

Instantly POST has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 82.98 on Friday, 05/27/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.50% year-to-date, but still up 7.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) is 8.64% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that POST is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) estimates and forecasts

Post Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.15 percent over the past six months and at a -22.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -34.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 68.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.35 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Post Holdings Inc. to make $1.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 52.30%. Post Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -33.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.40% per year for the next five years.

POST Dividends

Post Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.89% of Post Holdings Inc. shares, and 96.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.41%. Post Holdings Inc. stock is held by 414 institutions, with Route One Investment Company, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.52% of the shares, which is about 7.0 million shares worth $789.17 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.79% or 5.34 million shares worth $602.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Mid-Cap Fd and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.77 million shares worth $199.12 million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $171.8 million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.