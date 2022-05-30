Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 0.73 million shares of the Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were traded, and its beta was 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.65, and it changed around $0.38 or 0.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.31B. POR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.03, offering almost -17.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.68% since then. We note from Portland General Electric Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 728.52K.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) trade information

Instantly POR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.87 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.07% year-to-date, but still up 1.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) is -1.44% up in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) estimates and forecasts

Portland General Electric Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.82 percent over the past six months and at a -5.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 19.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $521.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Portland General Electric Company to make $620.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.70%. Portland General Electric Company earnings are expected to increase by 57.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.30% per year for the next five years.

POR Dividends

Portland General Electric Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 28 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.81. It is important to note, however, that the 3.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.16 per year.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.47% of Portland General Electric Company shares, and 93.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.31%. Portland General Electric Company stock is held by 460 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.58% of the shares, which is about 9.44 million shares worth $499.48 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.74% or 7.8 million shares worth $430.25 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.89 million shares worth $153.09 million, making up 3.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.55 million shares worth around $134.74 million, which represents about 2.85% of the total shares outstanding.