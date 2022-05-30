Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 0.49 million shares of the Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were traded, and its beta was 0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $78.72, and it changed around $0.4 or 0.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.85B. PNW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $88.34, offering almost -12.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $62.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.25% since then. We note from Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 745.11K.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 8 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended PNW as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) trade information

Instantly PNW has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 79.01 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.52% year-to-date, but still up 4.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) is 5.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $72.93, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -7.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PNW is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $89.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -13.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) estimates and forecasts

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.63 percent over the past six months and at a -26.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -26.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $969.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital Corporation to make $1.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.40%. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 16.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.10% per year for the next five years.

PNW Dividends

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.32 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.40. It is important to note, however, that the 4.32% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.24% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares, and 90.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.27%. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stock is held by 703 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.59% of the shares, which is about 13.1 million shares worth $924.53 million.

Lazard Asset Management LLC, with 9.53% or 10.77 million shares worth $760.1 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.35 million shares worth $377.69 million, making up 4.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.21 million shares worth around $226.43 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.