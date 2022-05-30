Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 0.67 million shares of the Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $81.40, and it changed around $1.06 or 1.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.14B. PNFP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $111.31, offering almost -36.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $73.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.58% since then. We note from Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 423.83K.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended PNFP as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) trade information

Instantly PNFP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 81.41 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.76% year-to-date, but still up 6.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) is 2.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $109.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PNFP is forecast to be at a low of $85.00 and a high of $130.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) estimates and forecasts

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.64 percent over the past six months and at a 4.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $367.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. to make $388.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $315.54 million and $341.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.30%. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 67.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 32.20% per year for the next five years.

PNFP Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 18 and April 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.08 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 1.08% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.19% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. shares, and 85.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.68%. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stock is held by 520 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.08% of the shares, which is about 6.94 million shares worth $638.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.85% or 6.76 million shares worth $645.82 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 2.11 million shares worth $204.38 million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.06 million shares worth around $196.35 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.