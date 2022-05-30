Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 0.55 million shares of the Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.67, and it changed around $0.27 or 6.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $145.19M. PVL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.46, offering almost 4.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.88% since then. We note from Permianville Royalty Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 210.66K.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) trade information

Instantly PVL has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.70 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 121.33% year-to-date, but still up 21.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) is 44.58% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -133.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PVL is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 57.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 57.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 268.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Permianville Royalty Trust to make $8.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.1 million and $3.32 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 168.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.10%.

PVL Dividends

Permianville Royalty Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.63 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.26. It is important to note, however, that the 5.63% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 13.50 per year.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.80% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares, and 5.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.32%. Permianville Royalty Trust stock is held by 20 institutions, with Wells Fargo & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.82% of the shares, which is about 0.6 million shares worth $1.27 million.

Sinecera Capital, LLC, with 1.38% or 0.45 million shares worth $1.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 91306.0 shares worth $0.19 million, making up 0.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd held roughly 3266.0 shares worth around $6891.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.