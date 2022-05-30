PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 0.62 million shares of the PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.17, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.48B. PMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.53, offering almost -33.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.65% since then. We note from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PMT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is expected to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) trade information

Instantly PMT has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.23 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.69% year-to-date, but still up 3.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) is 3.45% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PMT is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $18.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -14.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) estimates and forecasts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.02 percent over the past six months and at a 646.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 188.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $114.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to make $115.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 141.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.60%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust earnings are expected to increase by -3.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.15% per year for the next five years.

PMT Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 11.63 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.88. It is important to note, however, that the 11.63% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 10.00 per year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.91% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares, and 74.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.61%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock is held by 273 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 17.47% of the shares, which is about 17.01 million shares worth $287.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.01% or 10.72 million shares worth $185.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 6.82 million shares worth $121.59 million, making up 7.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $47.74 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.