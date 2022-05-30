Owens Corning (NYSE: OC): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 0.75 million shares of the Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $97.39, and it changed around $2.08 or 2.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.25B. OC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $109.24, offering almost -12.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $79.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.52% since then. We note from Owens Corning’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 939.06K.

Owens Corning stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended OC as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Owens Corning is expected to report earnings per share of $3.33 for the current quarter.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) trade information

Instantly OC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 97.64 on Friday, 05/27/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.61% year-to-date, but still up 8.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is 5.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $113.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OC is forecast to be at a low of $85.00 and a high of $159.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Owens Corning (OC) estimates and forecasts

Owens Corning share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.44 percent over the past six months and at a 25.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.56 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Owens Corning to make $2.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2 billion and $2.17 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.90%. Owens Corning earnings are expected to increase by 370.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.12% per year for the next five years.

OC Dividends

Owens Corning’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.44 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.44% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of Owens Corning shares, and 107.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.73%. Owens Corning stock is held by 780 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.04% of the shares, which is about 11.69 million shares worth $1.07 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.07% or 9.78 million shares worth $884.91 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.86 million shares worth $258.48 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.79 million shares worth around $247.4 million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.